2017 Daytona 500: Start time, lineup, TV/radio schedule, live streaming

NASCAR's most prestigious race, Sunday at Daytona International Speedway, is nearly here, and we’ve got all the information you need to get ready for the 59th running of the “Great American Race" and the start of the 2017 Monster Energy
START TIME: The broadcast begins at 2 p.m. ET Sunday. Actor
RACE DISTANCE: The Daytona 500 is 200 laps around the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway for a total of — you guessed it — 500 miles.
NATIONAL ANTHEM/FLYOVER: Multi-platinum recording artist
PRE-RACE: Seven-time
TV/RADIO SCHEDULE: Fox will broadcast the race on TV and has a pre-race show beginning at 1 p.m. ET. The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius/XM Radio will call the race on the radio.
LIVE STREAMING: Fox is offering a live stream through its Fox Sports Go app.
WEATHER: Clear and cool. The Weather Channel is calling for sunny skies with a high of 69, calm winds and no chance of rain.
LAST TIME:
STARTING LINEUP: It will be an all
Here is the lineup for the 2017 Daytona 500 (car number in parentheses):
1. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet.
2. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet.
3. (1)
4. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota.
5. (4)
6. (14)
7. (2)
8. (41)
9. (20)
10. (3)
11. (6)
12. (10)
13. (43)
14. (31)
15. (22)
16. (42)
17. (72)
18. (13)
19. (19)
20. (38)
21. (18)
22. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet.
23. (17)
24. (48)
25. (32)
26. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet.
27. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford.
28. (96) DJ Kennington, Toyota.
29 (23) Joey Gase, Toyota.
30. (15) Michael Waltrip, Toyota.
31. (83) Corey LaJoie, Toyota.
32. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet.
33. (27) Paul Menard, Chevrolet.
34. (77) Erik Jones, Toyota.
35. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota.
36. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford.
37. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet.
38. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet.
39. (75) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet.
40. (7) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet.
Failed to Qualify
(55) Reed Sorenson
(51) Timmy Hill
