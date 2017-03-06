5 observations from Georgia's loss to Arkansas

Georgia’s three-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday afternoon in an 85-67 loss at Arkansas. Here are five takeaways from Georgia’s final regular season game.

NCAA Tournament hopes take a hit: For Georgia to make the NCAA Tournament, winning yesterday’s game was a necessity. The Dawgs only have one win in the RPI Top 50 and really needed to add another one to the resume. At this point, it might take winning the SEC Tournament in Nashville next weekend for Mark Fox’s squad to get good news on Selection Sunday.

Arkansas is an NCAA Tournament team: Part of the problem for Georgia on Saturday was simply that Arkansas is a really good team. The Razorbacks are also very tough to play at Bud Walton Arena. On Saturday, Mike Anderson’s squad had four players score in double figures and it seemed like every player that saw significant action made an impact.

Frazier’s hot streak comes to a halt: It’s hard to look at J.J. Frazier scoring 24 points and say he didn’t have a great game, but he wasn’t nearly as efficient as he has been in his recent hot streak. The senior guard did not record any assists and shot just 5-15 from the field in the loss. Without Yante Maten, the pressure falls on Frazier to manufacture offense for the Bulldogs, and it looked like all the minutes he had logged recently caught up to him. It also didn’t help that he picked up some cheap fouls along the way.

Freshman guards struggle: Tyree Crump and Jordan Harris have seen their minutes go up and down depending on the game. Crump received 20 minutes on Saturday but shot just 2-10 from the field and made just one of his six attempts from three-point range after making 10 of his previous 18 from deep. Jordan Harris only played six minutes and appeared to struggle mightily with the pressure from Arkansas.