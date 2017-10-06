5-star recruit Justin Fields commits on Friday morning

KENNESAW, GA. - Five-star football recruit Justin Fields will make a commitment on Friday morning.

Fields is a senior at the Harrison High School Hoyas in Kennesaw.

He was committed to Penn State, but de-committed in June, setting off a wild summer. He thought he had made a decision, but was flooded with offers from just about every school in the country and realized he hadn't been careful enough in making a decision.

The 5-star quarterback has since narrowed his list down to five: Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Florida State and, yes, still Penn State.

RELATED | The summer of Justin Fields

© 2017 WXIA-TV