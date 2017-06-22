76ers already trolling Lonzo and LaVar Ball after No. 2 pick

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: LaVar Ball, father of second overall pick Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers, speaks to media during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Photo: Mike Stobe, 2017 Getty Images)

Don't like Lonzo Ball (or maybe it really has to do with his loud, attention-seeking dad LaVar)?

Well neither does Joel Embiid on the 76ers. Right after Ball was drafted No. 2 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers and LaVar proclaimed Jesus and Zeus knew his son was going to get drafted, the 76ers big man was already talking about dunking on Ball with teammate Ben Simmons.

Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.. https://t.co/cMvt5RYiSQ — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

"Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him," Embiid Tweeted. It was in reply to Simmon's Tweet that simply stated "Crazy Pills."

And down here, we'll bury LaVar's rant about his son taking the Lakers to the playoffs in his first season.

LaVar Ball said Lonzo Ball will take the Lakers to the playoffs in his first year pic.twitter.com/tPNE7Ionvi — NBA Gods (@SportsLeakers) June 23, 2017

