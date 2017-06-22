76ers already trolling Lonzo and LaVar Ball after No. 2 pick

Don't like Lonzo Ball (or maybe it really has to do with his loud, attention-seeking dad LaVar)?
Well neither does Joel Embiid on the 76ers. Right after Ball was drafted No. 2 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers and LaVar proclaimed Jesus and Zeus knew his son was going to get drafted, the 76ers big man was already talking about dunking on Ball with teammate Ben Simmons.
Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.. https://t.co/cMvt5RYiSQ— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017
"Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him," Embiid Tweeted. It was in reply to Simmon's Tweet that simply stated "Crazy Pills."
And down here, we'll bury LaVar's rant about his son taking the Lakers to the playoffs in his first season.
LaVar Ball said Lonzo Ball will take the Lakers to the playoffs in his first year pic.twitter.com/tPNE7Ionvi— NBA Gods (@SportsLeakers) June 23, 2017
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs