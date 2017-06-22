WXIA
Close

76ers already trolling Lonzo and LaVar Ball after No. 2 pick

RAW: Hawks GM Travis Schlenk explains trading Dwight Howard

Alec McQuade, WXIA 8:59 PM. EDT June 22, 2017

Don't like Lonzo Ball (or maybe it really has to do with his loud, attention-seeking dad LaVar)?

Well neither does Joel Embiid on the 76ers. Right after Ball was drafted No. 2 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers and LaVar proclaimed Jesus and Zeus knew his son was going to get drafted, the 76ers big man was already talking about dunking on Ball with teammate Ben Simmons.

"Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him," Embiid Tweeted. It was in reply to Simmon's Tweet that simply stated "Crazy Pills."

And down here, we'll bury LaVar's rant about his son taking the Lakers to the playoffs in his first season. 

© 2017 WXIA-TV

WXIA

Hawks GM Travis Schlenk explains why he traded Dwight Howard

WXIA

Big night for Hawks' new GM in his first NBA Draft

WXIA

Hawks trade away Dwight Howard

WXIA

Atlanta Hawks introduce Travis Schlenk new general manager

WXIA

Dwight Howard had car towed by police morning before Hawks eliminated from playoffs

WXIA

How the Hawks' restructure could affect Paul Millsap's future in Atlanta

WXIA

Hawks owner was convinced by Budenholzer and Wilcox that it was time for major restrucure

WXIA

Hawks' Wilcox out as GM, Budenholzer no longer president

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories