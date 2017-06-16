94-year-old spectator dies at U.S. Open at Erin Hills, officials say

TOWN OF ERIN - A 94-year-old Wauwatosa man died during Friday's second round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, officials said.
According to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Department, at about 1:25 p.m. sheriff's deputies and Hartford Rescue stationed at the U.S. Open were dispatched to the grandstand at the 6th green.
There, the spectator was reported to be "pulseless and non-breathing."
"Rescue personnel arrived within approximately three minutes of the call and began CPR. The subject was later transferred to an on-site ambulance, where he was pronounced deceased," the statement said.
The Washington County medical examiner’s office went to the scene and assisted with the investigation.
