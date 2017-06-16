94-year-old spectator dies at U.S. Open at Erin Hills, officials say

HARTFORD, WI - JUNE 14: Fans walk across the course during a practice round prior to the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 14, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) (Photo: Andrew Redington, 2017 Getty Images)

TOWN OF ERIN - A 94-year-old Wauwatosa man died during Friday's second round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, officials said.

According to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Department, at about 1:25 p.m. sheriff's deputies and Hartford Rescue stationed at the U.S. Open were dispatched to the grandstand at the 6th green.

There, the spectator was reported to be "pulseless and non-breathing."

"Rescue personnel arrived within approximately three minutes of the call and began CPR. The subject was later transferred to an on-site ambulance, where he was pronounced deceased," the statement said.

The Washington County medical examiner’s office went to the scene and assisted with the investigation.

