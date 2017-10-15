Aaron Rodgers carted off with shoulder injury after hard hit

Oct 15, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is taken off the field on a cart in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel)

MINNEAPOLIS — Aaron Rodgers was taken off the sideline on a cart early in the first quarter Sunday after taking a hard hit on the Green Bay Packers' second possession, and his return was listed as questionable

Rodgers was drilled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr after he had thrown the ball on second-and-9. Barr appeared to hit Rodgers on the left shoulder with his helmet, and Rodgers tried to brace his fall with his right (throwing) arm. The quarterback laid on the ground for more than a minute before slowly sitting up.

Rodgers was initially taken to the sideline medical tent but was put on a cart shortly after and taken to the locker room. He was replaced by Brett Hundley.

The two-time MVP is having one of his best seasons, leading Green Bay to a 4-1 record despite playing behind a patchwork offensive line.

