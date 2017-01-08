Alabama, Clemson set for Monday night championship game

Head Coach Nick Saban, University of Alabama

TAMPA, Fl – The college football national championship is Monday night, and coaches from both teams sat down a joint press conference on Sunday.

In a rematch of last year’s title game, Alabama’s Nick Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney once again play for football’s top prize.

The mutual respect between these competitors is very apparent.

"Systematically, what they do on offense, defense and special teams are very, very challenging,” Saban said. “And I think that we need to be ready for whatever might happen and whatever the situation might be. But I think even without any new wrinkles, it's been a very challenging week for us in terms of our team getting ready for what they do because they do a fantastic job."

"With what Coach Saban has done, the amount of championships in the span of time with scholarships, it's just incredible. I really have no words, because it's really hard to do," Swinney said.

Head Coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson University

Saban and Alabama’s Crimson Tide are heavily favored against the Tigers. The teams play at Raymond James Stadium, home to the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

