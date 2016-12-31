Alabama cruises over Washington in semifinal, Saban gets chance to tie title record

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA -- Bo Scarbrough rushed for two touchdowns and a career-high 180 yards to help the Alabama Crimson Tide pull away from the Washington Huskies and win 24-7 in the college football national semifinal game at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome.

Scarbrough had a jaw-dropping 68-yard run in which he slipped a tackle in the backfield to run down field and score in the fourth quarterback, putting Alabama up by three possessions. The sophomore running backs' first score was a 18-yard run to tie the game after trailing early.

In the #PeachBowl, Bo Scarbrough has 175 yards. That's roughly 1/3 of the total yardage he had in the regular season. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/ZWDhIst4s5 — 11Alive Sports (@11AliveSports) December 31, 2016

Scarbrough has been backing up Damien Harris all season, but head coach Nick Saban said he'd wanted to get him in more late this season.

"Bo’s been playing pretty well for us the last three or four games," Saban said. "He’s hard to tackle. He’s big and powerful. He’s playing with a lot of confidence and he did a great job for us today.”

The Crimson Tide (14-0) return to the national championship in January to try and defend last year's title. Saban will try to win his sixth national championship, which would tie legendary coach Paul "Bear" Bryant's record.

“We got to get ready for another game and take advantage of the opportunities that we have,” he said on playing another game.

Huskies quarterback Jake Browning, who finished sixth in the Heisman voting this season, had a 16-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis after the defense got the Tide to go three-and-out in their opening drive. Other than that, the offense struggled against Alabama's stout defense.

Ryan Anderson intercepted a pass by Browning just before halftime, and returned it 26 yards for the pick-six. It was Alabama's 11th defensive touchdown of the season, and their 15th non-offensive touchdown.

Alabama held Washington (12-2) to six three-and-outs and sacked Browning five times.

Browning completed 20 passes on 38 attempts for 150 yards.

Freshman Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts was 7-for-14, throwing for 57 yards and rushing for 50.

Alabama moves on to the national championship on Jan. 9. in Tampa, Fla. The Crimson Tide will play the winner of the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl held on Saturday night between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 2 Clemson.

Saturday's game marked the final college football game to be played at the Georgia Dome before it is demolished next year. The bowl game moves to Mercedes-Benz stadium, opening next door.

The bowl game will serve as the 2017-18 College Football Playoff National Championship next season.

