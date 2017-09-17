Alabama remains No. 1 in Amway Coaches Poll; Mississippi State joins Top 25 after LSU win

Alabama still has a comfortable lead atop the Amway Coaches Poll, but the gap closed a bit following No. 2 Clemson’s impressive performance in Week 3.
The Crimson Tide claimed 59 of 65 first-place votes after handling Colorado State. The defending national champion Tigers received the remaining six, up from two last week, after their dominant win at Louisville.
Oklahoma remains No. 3 after handling Tulane. Penn State slipped ahead of Southern California for the No. 4 spot after the Nittany Lions dispatched Georgia State while the Trojans won a double-OT thriller against Texas.
Stock up: Oklahoma State. The Cowboys road demolition of Pittsburgh helped them nudge ahead of Michigan for the No. 7 spot.
Stock down: LSU. The Tigers tumble all the way to No. 23, a 12-position drop, as a result of the trouncing they endured in their SEC opener at Mississippi State.
RELATED | See the top 25 in this week's coaches poll
Stock up: TCU. The Horned Frogs make the biggest upward move within the top 25 of the week, climbing five places to No. 15 following a victory against neighborhood rival SMU.
Stock down: Louisville. The Cardinals slide six slots to No. 20 after being victimized by Clemson.
Stock up: Washington State. The Cougars improved to 3-0 and gain four positions to No. 18.
Stock down: Florida State. Through no fault of their own, the Seminoles fall out of the top 10. They’ve been unable to get back on the field after their opening-day loss to Alabama, and Wisconsin vaults ahead of them into the top 10.
New kids on the block: No. 19 Mississippi State, No. 24 Oregon, No. 25 San Diego State.
College dropouts: Kansas State, Stanford, Tennessee.
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs