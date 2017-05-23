An early look at what the Gwinnett Braves' new team name could be

Photo: 11Alive

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- The Gwinnett Braves have started a contest to re-name the minor league baseball team.

The contest started Monday, and the team already has more than 2,000 entries.

The Triple-A affiliate to the Atlanta Braves said they decided to find a new team name because of brand confusion.

"When people hear there's Gwinnett Braves and Atlanta Braves, when they hear Braves, they automatically default to the Atlanta Braves," general manager North Johnson said to 11Alive.

Before you scoff, our Facebook commentors were confused when we asked for new team name suggestions.

"Just keep it Atlanta Braves. If it's not broken, why fix it?" one Facebook user said.

"The Atlanta Braves! They are a true icon of our state and the capital of Georgia," another said.

Point proven.

For the record, a good number of people said the team should keep their current name. But if the team really is moving on, then why not go with the fad and find something funny or weird.

That philosophy is what brought us the Savannah Bananas, Montgomery Biscuits and El Paso Chihuahuas. Along those lines, one Facebook user cracked himself up when he suggested the Gwinnett Fighting Dragons. Another suggestion, the Gwinnett Guys. Our favorite, the Gwinnett Paltrows.

Some people think the "Gwinnett" should go, too. That led to ideas like the Buford Dams and Buford Bombs. But Johnson said Gwinnett isn't going away.

More common themes include traffic: The Gwinnett 85s, Gwinnett Peach Passes, and the Gwinnett Gridlock.

Want to go a more historical route? The Gwinnett Buttons has to be the leader. Button Gwinnett was a founding father of our country. He signed the Declaration of Independence.

Historical to the franchise, some suggestions have been the Atlanta Crackers, which was a minor league team in Atlanta and the name of the Negro league baseball team in Atlanta.

Finally, our own suggestion:

The Gwinnett Water Towers.

Keep those suggestions going. Submissions are being accepted on the G-Braves website until June 2. Then voting on about six or seven names will take place June 19 - July 3. The new name will be put in place in time for the 2018 season.

