Another sellout for Saturday's Atlanta United match

Tim Darnell , WXIA 12:10 PM. EDT March 18, 2017

ATLANTA, Ga  -- Atlanta United, set to take the field on Saturday for its second home game, will be plaing in front of another sellout.

Atlanta United is the first expansion side and the second-ever MLS club to break the 100,000 mark in combined attendance in its first two home matches.

After Saturday's game, Atlanta’s average attendance will be 50,000, placing the club No. 1 in the league. The Seattle Sounders topped MLS in average attendance with 42,636 In 2016.

The team lost its first-ever game in Atlanta against the New York Red Bulls but won its first game last week against Minnesota United in snowy conditions.

PHOTOS: Atlanta United vs. Minnesota United FC

The next home match will take place on April 30 when Atlanta United hosts Eastern Conference opponents D.C. United.

PHOTOS: Atlanta United's inaugural match

