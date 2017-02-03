Atlanta Globetrotter sinks shot from top of Ga. Dome

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Deadly shooting at College Park MARTA station
-
3 arrested after mom attacked at mall
-
Groundhog Dog prediction
-
Falcons fans stranded after no-show bus
-
Pastor runs away naked after being caught with man's wife, begs for forgiveness
-
Indecent Exposure of Substitute Teacher
-
TRIAL FOR DOCTOR ACCUSED OF HARMING PATIENTS
-
Search for missing boater resuming tomorrow
-
16-year-old accused of killing mother
-
Falcons HC has experience facing Patriots in Super Bowl
More Stories
-
TODAY Show is Rising Up in Atlanta on Falcons FridayFeb. 2, 2017, 6:24 a.m.
-
Reports: Soldier shoots terrorist near Louvre in ParisFeb. 3, 2017, 6:01 a.m.
-
GSP search for driver after chase, crash in stolen BMWFeb. 3, 2017, 4:56 a.m.