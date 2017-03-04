Mar 3, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts to a call by a referee in the second quarter of their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Philips Arena. The Cavaliers won 135-130. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer has been suspended for one game without pay for making contact with an official during Friday's game, the NBA announced on Saturday.

During the Hawks' game with the Cleveland Cavaliers at Philips Arena on Friday, Budenholzer was livid after no foul was called on LeBron James who made contact with Kent Bazemore.

Referees called a technical foul on Budenholzer after he yelled at the official. Budenholzer had to be held back by other coaches and his players after the third quarter incident.

The Hawks lost 135-130 on Friday. Budenholzer will miss the team's game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Budenholzer also made contact with a game official last season, also during a game against the Cavaliers.

