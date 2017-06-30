Atlanta Hawks Free Agency Tracker

Apr 28, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) passes away from the defense of Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) in the third quarter of game six of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

NBA Free Agency is upon us.

Beginning on July 1 at 12:01 a.m., teams are allowed to contact free agents and work on deals. They cannot sign a new deal until July 7, when the moratorium period ends.

Last year, the Hawks lost starting forward Al Horford in free agency to the Boston Celtics. This year, another starter could be on the way out, Paul Millsap. But the Hawks aren't working as hard to keep him.

Other free agents that were on the Hawks last season include Tim Hardaway Jr. (restricted), Mike Muscala (unrestricted), Ersan Ilyasova (unrestricted), Thabo Sefolosha (unrestricted), Kris Humphries (unrestricted), and Jose Calderon (unrestricted)

Here are the latest updates:

June 30 5 p.m.

The Hawks requested waivers on Mike Dunleavy, the team announced, meaning he's on the way out. The Hawks acquired Dunleavy through a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season that sent Kyle Korver to Cleveland. Dunleavy averaged 5.6 points per game, 2.3 rebounds and an assist in 15.8 minutes.

Dunleavy had $5.2 million left on his contract for the 2017-18 season. Dunleavy now becomes an unrestricted free agent.

June 29

Multiple reports stated Millsap would meet with the Phoenix Suns over the weekend. The Suns are also reportedly interested in meeting with Blake Griffin, an unrestricted free agent at the same position. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the Hawks have received interest from teams for a sign-and-trade involving Millsap.

June 20

The Hawks trade center Dwight Howard for Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick in the NBA Draft. The Hawks also traded away their 31st pick to Charlotte. The Hawks selected Tyler Dorsey from Oregon at No. 41.

