Atlanta is next stop for national college football championship

Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tiger head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after a 35-31 victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

ATLANTA, Ga – The city is on the clock.

After Monday night’s thrilling college football championship game in Tampa, city political and business leaders are now preparing for the 2018 game, which will be held in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The handoff from Tampa to Atlanta begins a full year of celebrations and events surrounding the national championship game throughout the year led by the Atlanta Football Host Committee. The game will be held on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

“College football is a way of life in the South, and especially in Atlanta,” said Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed. “Atlanta has nationally-renowned attractions, is home to the busiest passenger airport in the world, offers premier shopping experiences and is famous for its southern cuisine and hospitality.”

At a Tuesday press conference, College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock gave Reed and the Atlanta Football Host Committee a college football playoff helmet.

“We look forward to continuing Tampa’s momentum and carrying it forward to Atlanta,” said Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council and the Atlanta Football Host Committee. “Downtown Atlanta is built to host events like this. Plus, Atlanta has a passion every day for college football.”

“We feel we are setting the bar when it comes to stadiums, not just in design, but in the way fans will experience the game and venue,” said Rich McKay, President and CEO, Atlanta Falcons.

In December 2016, Atlanta hosted Alabama and Washington in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl for the semifinal playoff game at the Georgia Dome.

On Monday night, Clemson upset Alabama at Raymond James Stadium to become national college football champions.

Anyone interested in being a part of the volunteer team for the game can sign up for more information at www.ATLChampGame.com.

