Atlanta United FC goalkeeper makes Gold Cup roster

Atlanta United FC goalkeeper Brad Guzan made the USMNT Gold Cup roster which was revealed on Sunday.

It wasn't a surprise. Guzan just finished up his season with Middlesbrough in the English Premier League. He began training with Atlanta United FC the past couple of weeks, but he wasn't scheduled to officially join the club and play until July following the Gold Cup.

Guzan is one of three goalkeepers on the roster, but he has the most experience of the group. Sean Johnson, keeper for New York FC, is also on the roster. He's a product out of Lilburn, Georgia and played for the USL Premier Development team Atlanta Blackhawks until entering MLS. The third goalie on the roster is D.C.'s Bill Hamid.

The roster didn't include USMNT notables like young phenom Christian Pulisic or fan favorites like Clint Dempsey or Tim Howard. Head coach Bruce Arena is giving some of the younger or lesser-known players a chance. While the Gold Cup features good competition from CONCACAF, it's no World Cup. The U.S. could still add players after the group stages.

Guzan will return from international play and enter a battle for Atlanta United's starting job in front of the net with Alec Kann. Kann, a Georgia native, has impressed. He has great instincts on the ball and is seventh in MLS in saves this season with 55.

