Atlanta United FC head coach took job not knowing one thing about the city

ATLANTA -- Atlanta United FC are the biggest thing in the city right now.

With the MLS expansion team about to play its inaugural game on Sunday against New York, excitement is building across the city.

The funny thing about it? Head coach Tata Martino didn't know one thing about the city when he excepted the job.

"Before this, Atlanta didn't have a soccer team. So I didn't know anything. Next year, the answer will be different," Martino said, a native of Argentina, through a translator while laughing.

Talk about going on a limb.

"The experience with being with a new team, a new franchise and being involved from the very first day, that was the motivation for me coming here," he said. "On a personal level, I've always liked the U.S. Fortunately, sometimes as a coach you can chose the jobs where you're going to be. And that's a very personal decision."

What hasn't taken Martino long to learn about is the city's passion Atlanta has for its newest professional team.

Atlanta United FC announced that Sunday's game is officially sold out. Even more impressive, they have sold 33,000 season tickets for their first year.

"The fact that we have so many fans here and so much support, it just makes expectations higher. We have to respond like that when we play to meet those expectations. But we've formed a great team with very talented players and now we have to do our best to meet those high expectations," Martino said."

