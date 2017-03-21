Atlanta United FC made one of the best decisions in club's early history

Mar 18, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) celebrates a victory against the Chicago Fire at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Atlanta United FC won 4-0. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

Atlanta United FC just made a very good move.

The MLS expansion team picked up its option on Josef Martinez's loan to make his transfer from Torino FC permanent. Martinez, 23, is one of three 'designated players' on the team, players whose salaries do not count against the cap and therefore are usually paid a higher amount. The terms of Martinez's deal are not yet known. According to Sky Sports, the buyout was about $5 million.

"Josef has been a fantastic addition to our club, and it's clear he has the ability to continuing making an impact in our league," team president Darren Eales said in a statement.

Martinez has undoubtedly been a standout in the club's first three games. He had a hat trick in the club's match against Minnesota United FC, and has scored five goals in three games.

But in the grand scheme of things, why is this such a good move for the club? Here are 3 quick reasons:

1. He won't suddenly disappear

Atlanta United already sits on top of the East at 2-1-0 with a goal difference of +8. Take Martinez out of the equation, the record is likely the same, but the dominance is lacking. If Martinez remained on loan, Torino FC could pull him away for good essentially whenever they needed. That would be an immediate issue for Atlanta United, considering there's little depth at the position for Atlanta United. Martinez is cool in front of the goal and a proven goal scorer, one Torino FC would have likely wanted back. Now, Atlanta United keeps and controls its impact and dominating striker, a luxury other clubs don't always have.

2. Martinez staying means the interest in Atlanta United stays

Josef Martinez is probably one of the few names people recognize. It's a new club, and people are still learning the players. Having Martinez stick around for the long haul allows for better fan stability and will help the already high interest stay, even after the new car smell dissipates. This also helps the club with things like merchandise/ kit sales and tickets. A win for everyone.

3. Atlanta United is embracing MLS' youth movement

Typically, MLS teams use their "designated player" contracts for players on the back end of their career. Steven Gerrard made little impact with the Los Angeles Galaxy in his mid-30s, and John Terry hardly played when with the New York Red Bulls. Today, the Chicago Fire signed Bastian Schweinsteiger, who at 32, isn't exactly in his prime. Atlanta has decided to ignore big, flashy names, and instead, go after young, raw talent. It's more difficult to scout those players. It's a tougher sell to fans. But when it works, it leads to a roster full of young, fast, skillful players who are truly making a difference. They aren't veterans just cashing a paycheck. The average age of Atlanta United's roster is 25.17. Last year, they would have been the youngest team. This year, they are the third youngest team, a sign the league is moving away from its old model. Atlanta United is leading the way.

In a couple years, one of the world's premier soccer clubs will likely come calling for Martinez and pay him big pounds or euros. Like Miguel Almiron, his long-term future likely isn't in Atlanta. But at least now we get to enjoy Martinez for a little bit longer.

