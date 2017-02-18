Atlanta United FC names team's first captain

Oct 23, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Columbus Crew defender Michael Parkhurst (4) passes the pall during the second half against the New York City FC at Yankee Stadium. New York City FC won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Vincent Carchietta, Vincent Carchietta)

A new era is about to begin in Atlanta.

Atlanta United FC's inaugural season is just 15 days away, with the preseason matches already underway.

A telling sign that the season is rapidly approaching was the announcement of the team's captain. Atlanta United announced Michael Parkhurst will be the team's first captain.

Parkhurst will face his former team, Columbus Crew SC, Saturday in his first game as the expansion team's captain.

Parkhurst is a center back, and he was the captain for Crew SC the last three seasons before getting traded to Atlanta in December.

“It’s a great honor,” Parkhurst said in a statement through the team. "The first [captain] in club history, that's something," he said when finding out.

“The qualities you bring on the field, off the field, we know it’s important for us being a new club in the community and for Atlanta as well,” Carlos Bocanegra, the team's Technical Director, said when telling Parkhurst at the team's training field. “We’re proud of you.”

The team's head coach, Tata Martino, told Parkhurst in Spanish that the position was "merecido," which translates to "deserved."

Parkhurst, a native of Providence, R.I., has spent time in MLS as well as in the Danish Superliga and Bundesliga in Germany.

He was the MLS Rookie of the Year in 2005 and 2007 MLS Defender of the Year. He was on the United States national team from 2007-14.

Watch the moment Parkhurst learned he was the team's captain:

