WXIA
Close

Atlanta United FC players called-up for FIFA World Cup Qualifying

Atlanta United debuts

Alec McQuade, WXIA 4:21 PM. EDT March 17, 2017

ATLANTA -- Four members of Atlanta United FC received international call-ups for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying, the team announced on Friday.

Midfielder Miguel Almiron, midfielder Carlos Carmona, forward Kenwyne Jones and forward Josef Martinez will leave after Saturday's match against Chicago Fire at Bobby Dodd Stadium to join their international teams. They will return prior to their match against Seattle on March 31.

Midfielder Almiron, 23, will represent Paraguay for their matches against Ecuador and Brazil. He has seven career appearances for Paraguay.

Midfielder Carmona will represent Chile for their matches against Argentina and Venezuela. The 30-year-old has 47 career international appearances.

Jones, 32, is a captain for Trinidad and Tobago, and he will rejoin his team for matches against Panama and Mexico. Jones has scored 23 goals in 76 appearances for his national team.

Martinez, 23, will play for Venezuela against Peru and Chile. He has nine goals in 37 appearances, including a hat trick in the team's win against Bolivia last November.

Greg Garza, 25, did not receive a call-up to be with the U.S. men's national team after being a part of the squad in 2014 and 2015.

PHOTOS | ATLUTD

© 2017 WXIA-TV

WXIA

Atlanta United addressing anti-gay chant at first match

WXIA

Atlanta United's first game was one of the largest soccer games in the world this past weekend

WXIA

Atlanta United FC prove they belong in city's sports culture after raucous debut

WXIA

What Yamil Asad had to say about scoring the first goal in Atlanta United FC history

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories