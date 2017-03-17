Atlanta United FC players called-up for FIFA World Cup Qualifying

Mar 12, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Atlanta United forward Miguel Almiron (10) looks on following the match against Minnesota United at TCF Bank Stadium. Atlanta United defeated Minnesota United 6-1. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn)

ATLANTA -- Four members of Atlanta United FC received international call-ups for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying, the team announced on Friday.

Midfielder Miguel Almiron, midfielder Carlos Carmona, forward Kenwyne Jones and forward Josef Martinez will leave after Saturday's match against Chicago Fire at Bobby Dodd Stadium to join their international teams. They will return prior to their match against Seattle on March 31.

Midfielder Almiron, 23, will represent Paraguay for their matches against Ecuador and Brazil. He has seven career appearances for Paraguay.

Midfielder Carmona will represent Chile for their matches against Argentina and Venezuela. The 30-year-old has 47 career international appearances.

Jones, 32, is a captain for Trinidad and Tobago, and he will rejoin his team for matches against Panama and Mexico. Jones has scored 23 goals in 76 appearances for his national team.

Martinez, 23, will play for Venezuela against Peru and Chile. He has nine goals in 37 appearances, including a hat trick in the team's win against Bolivia last November.

Greg Garza, 25, did not receive a call-up to be with the U.S. men's national team after being a part of the squad in 2014 and 2015.

PHOTOS | ATLUTD

© 2017 WXIA-TV