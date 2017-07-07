Atlanta United FC sending two players to MLS All-Star Game

May 20, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron (10) celebrates after a goal with defender Greg Garza (4) against the Houston Dynamo in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

ATLANTA -- Four months into their inaugural season, Atlanta United FC has had two players named to the 2017 MLS All-Star roster.

Midfielder Miguel Almiron and defender Greg Garza were voted in the MLS All-Star Fan XI, the league announced on Friday.

The All-Star game is Aug. 2 at Soldier Field in Chicago. The MLS All-Stars will go up against Real Madrid, the reigning La Liga and UEFA Champions League winners.

Almiron has scored eight goals and has eight assists this season. The designated player had a hat-trick on May 20 against Houston Dynamo, and he has netted some incredible, highlight-worthy goals for the Five Stripes this season. The Paraguayan international was the MLS Player of the Week twice and Team of the Week five times in the first half of the season.

Garza has one goal on the season and two assists, and he has been a part of four clean sheets this year. He was named to the MLS Team of the Week twice this season. Garza is on loan from Tijuana.

Thank you to all my family, friends, & fans who made this possible. God is great! 🙏🏻Can't thank everyone enough! @MLS @ATLUTD #MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/0tcISSQvl6 — Gregory Garza (@gmgarza4) July 7, 2017

Veljko Paunovic, head coach of the Chicago Fire, will coach the All-Stars. There are still more players to be named to the squad, which means more players from Atlanta could soon be booking their ticket to Chicago.

One likely player to get named is Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez. Martinez has nine goals this season despite missing several months with an injury.

Here is the rest of the MLS All-Star Game Fan XI

GK (1)

Tim Howard

Defenders (3)

Greg Garza

Graham Zusi

DaMarcus Beasley

Midfielders (4)

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Miguel Almirón

Kaka

Michael Bradley

Forwards (3)

Sebastian Giovinco – EA More Than A Vote winner

David Villa

Nemanja Nikolic

© 2017 WXIA-TV