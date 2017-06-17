Atlanta United may have competition for goalkeeper midway through season

Jun 17, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Columbus Crew forward Federico Higuain (10) scores a goal against Atlanta United defender Michael Parkhurst (3) and goalkeeper Alec Kann (25) in the first half of their game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

ATLANTA -- Alec Kann has proven his worth.

The Atlanta United FC goalkeeper not only saves goals, but he does it in such a way that proves his grit.

Kann had an impressive save early in Atlanta United's game against Columbus Crew SC on Saturday night to keep the Five Stripes from trailing early. Kann moved out in front of Ola Kamara and used his body to block the shot in the first minute.

Only one shot got passed Kann during Saturday's 3-1 win against Columbus Crew SC on a ball Michael Parkhurst couldn't quite get away from Federico Higuain.

It's safe to say the Dacatur, Georgia native has impressed. Kann, 26, was brought in to start the MLS season while Brad Guzan finished his season with Middlesbrough in the English Premier League.

Guzan joins the team on Monday. He still has an obligation to the men's national team, and Kann will still get starts in the future.

But Guzan may not walk right into the starting role like most initially thought, according to defender Greg Garza.

"I think Brad has some pretty good competition. I think Kann has done a wonderful job," Garza said, not making any predictions to who may start. "There are no promised positions in this sport, right?

"Brad knows he's got to come in and show his best to get his starting spot and actually take it away from Kann."

Garza played with Guzan with the U.S. national team, and he said the back line would be comfortable with either in front of the net. He praised Kann for the way he started the season. Kann now has 51 saves, the fifth-most in MLS.

"Brad probably has a bit more experience in this game, but as I said, Alec has done a wonderful job for us this season," he said.

Kann, who is a Lakeside High School alum, told 11Alive before the season he wasn't focused on Guzan coming and taking his role and only worried about "getting this team to where it needs to be to win in this league."

“Opportunities are rare, and when you get them, you need to take them and grab them by both hands and not let them go,” Kann said before the season.

He's done just that.

