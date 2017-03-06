Atlanta United's first game was one of the largest soccer games in the world this past weekend

Mar 5, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Fireworks are fired before the start of their game between the Atlanta United the New York Red Bulls at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

Atlanta United FC played its inaugural game in front of a sell-out crowd at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Sunday.

The official attendance was 55,297, and it was the fourth-largest crowd at a soccer game in the world this past weekend, according to Socceramerica.com.

The only matches that saw larger crowds than the MLS expansion team were some of the most popular soccer teams in the world.

Atlanta United shattered MLS opening weekend attendance numbers. Orlando City-New York City FC was the second-most attended MLS game this weekend with less than half of the crowd at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Here are the rankings from Soccer America from March 3-5.

International

1. 79,100 Borussia Dortmund-Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

2. 77,117 Barcelona-Celta Vigo (Spain)

3. 75,245 Manchester United-Bournemouth (England)

4. 55,297 Atlanta United-NY Red Bulls (MLS)

5. 54,014 Borussia Moenchengladbach-Schalke 04 (Germany)

6. 53,146 Liverpool-Arsenal (England)

7. 51,500 Eintracht Frankfurt-Freiburg (Germany)

8. 50,000 FC Cologne-Bayern Munich (Germany)

MLS

1. 55,297 Atlanta United-NY Red Bulls (first year)

2. 25,527 Orlando City-New York City FC (60,147)

3. 23,554 LA Galaxy-FC Dallas (25,667)

4. 21,144 Portland-Minn. United (21,144)

5. 20,758 Houston-Seattle (21,594)

6. 19,516 Real Salt Lake-Toronto FC (19,282)

7. 19,083 Vancouver-Philadelphia (22,120)

8.18,268 D.C. United-Sporting KC (15,334)

9. 18,000 San Jose-Montreal (18,000)

10. 16,126 Colorado-New England (17,474)

11. 15,023 Columbus-Chicago (17,015)

