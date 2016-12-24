Atlanta's biggest college football game in history kicks off this week

2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl preview

ATLANTA, Ga – A little-noticed gridiron game that planted its roots in the rain and mud at a now-demolished stadium takes center stage of the college football world this week.

Teams from the universities of Alabama and Washington are arriving in Atlanta to meet in the 49th Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl; No. 4-ranked Washington arrives Christmas night, while the top-seeded Crimson Tide arrive early Monday morning. For the first time, the once-maligned bowl game is part of the CFA’s national championship series.

One of those teams will advance to the national championship game to face No. 2 Ohio State or third-ranked Clemson, depending on the outcome of this year’s Fiesta Bowl.

Regardless of who wins, this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – set for Saturday, Dec. 31 at 3 pm -- is arguably the biggest college football game in Atlanta history.

“This is a phenomenal dream matchup as Alabama and Washington will both be playing in their first Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl,” said Percy Vaughn, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl chairman. “It’s going to be an unmatched atmosphere in the Georgia Dome with these two programs and their passionate fan bases.”

“These two conference champions have had remarkable seasons and we are thrilled to welcome each of them to Atlanta,” said Gary Stokan, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl president and CEO. “This game will be the best matchup in our history.”

A detailed shot of a reflection is seen in the trophy as the Houston Cougars celebrate their 38-24 win over the Florida State Seminoles during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31, 2015 in Atlanta. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It’s a history that almost didn’t make it this far.

The Peach Bowl was originally founded by the Georgia Lion’s Club in 1967 and hosted its first NCAA-sanctioned Peach Bowl game in Atlanta the following year. The first three games were held at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd stadium, and then moved to the multi-use Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in 1971.

But the games were held in late December or early January, and before long, the game’s image was dominated by wet, cold, miserable weather.

In 1986, the contest was arguably saved from extinction by the resources of the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, which took over the management of the game while still using the expertise of the volunteers who founded it.

In 1991, ESPN became the game’s exclusive broadcast partner. At the same time, Rankin Smith, owner of the Atlanta Falcons, was persuading the state to build a then-state-of-the-art indoor football-only facility, the Georgia Dome, into which Peach Bowl relocated in 1992.

The game became known as the most nation’s most competitive bowl game, with many games decided by three points or less and many of those within the last minute of play. The Peach Bowl also drew more competitive teams to Atlanta, the top three or four seeds from both the SEC and the ACC, ensuring entertaining, closely contested games.

The Peach Bowl entered a new age when it signed Chick-fil-A as its first-ever title sponsor in 1996, and nearly a decade later, the game became the Chick-fil-A Bowl.

Since then, the bowl has eclipsed the $100 million mark in team payout, achieved 17 straight sellouts, distributed $17.3 million in charity and scholarship, and now holds the No. 1 and No. 2 most-viewed non-BCS games in ESPN history.



In an era in which bowl games switch sponsorships regularly, Atlanta’s bowl game has the longest single continuous corporate sponsorship.

In 2014, the then-Chick-fil-A Bowl made history by joining the Cotton, Fiesta, Orange, Rose and Sugar Bowls as the hosts for a new college football playoff structure. The Chick-fil-A Bowl added “Peach” back to its name, and over the next 12 years, the bowl will host a national semifinal game four times.

In the other eight years, the Bowl will host top-ranked teams from around the country.

Saturday’s game marks the last time the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be held in the Georgia Dome. Next year, it moves into the new Mercedes Benz Stadium. The new venue will also host the next college football national championship game on Jan. 8, 2018.