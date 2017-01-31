Atlanta's pro lacrosse team, Georgia Swarm improves to 4-0 record

Lyle Thompson plays during a game between the Georgia Swarm and the Vancouver Stealth in Vancouver, BC on Saturday, January 28, 2017 (Garrett James/Georgia Swarm) (Photo: Custom)

The Georgia Swarm improved its record to a National Lacrosse League-leading 4-0 with a road win against the Vancouver Stealth, 14-12, over the weekend.

The Swarm now has sole possession of first place in the NLL's East Division, and the team's best start since the 2008 season.

“We knew offensively that they’re a really good team and they could score goals,” head coach Ed Comeau said. “I thought defensively we struggled for a little bit, then we settled down and Mike Poulin made some great saves for us. To win in this league, you need all facets in your game contributing: special teams, offense, defense, goaltending, transition. We got contributions in every one of those areas tonight to help us get a tough one on the road.”

Tough as the game was, Georgia’s offense still put up impressive numbers.





Shayne Jackson ended the night matching his season-high goals total with four of them, Kiel Matisz finished with the hat trick (3G, 1A), and Randy Staats dominated while also recording a hat trick (3G, 6A). Jordan Hall played silent assassin by recording six assists.

Georgia continues their road trip with a visit to the Pepsi Center in Denver Saturday night to take on the Colorado Mammoth (2-3). Faceoff is set for 9:00 p.m. EST. The teams met up last year twice and split the series. Fans can catch the game LIVE via NLLTV.com.

On Feb. 11, the Swarm return home to Harrah’s Cherokee Field at Infinite Energy Arena for a rematch against the New England Black Wolves (1-3). Tickets are available by calling 844-4-GASWARM or visiting GeorgiaSwarm.com/Scarf.

