Bartolo Colon signs with minor league team that's changing its nickname to a plate of food

Alec McQuade, WXIA 10:14 PM. EDT July 07, 2017

His career isn't over just yet.

The Rochester Red Wings announced that former big league pitcher Bartolo Colon will join the team. The Red Wings are the Triple-A affiliate for the Minnesota Twins.

Colon was designated for assignment by the Braves last month after coming back from the disabled list. He was putting up terrible numbers, vastly contrasting the numbers he had put up for most of his career. He was 2-8 in 2017 with an 8.14 ERA.

While some hoped the Mets, Colon's former team, would pull the trigger and bring the 20-year MLB veteran back, the Red Wings ultimately got the 44-year-old pitcher and 2005 Cy Young Award winner.

The Red Wings are also having a promotion soon and changing the name to the Plates for a day in August, and they will wear uniforms with food on it.

The Internet had some fun with Colon, who is nicknamed "Big Sexy" for a reason, and his potential new jersey.

