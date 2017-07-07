Jun 5, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bartolo Colon (40) is removed from the mound by manager Brian Snitker (43) in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

His career isn't over just yet.

The Rochester Red Wings announced that former big league pitcher Bartolo Colon will join the team. The Red Wings are the Triple-A affiliate for the Minnesota Twins.

Colon was designated for assignment by the Braves last month after coming back from the disabled list. He was putting up terrible numbers, vastly contrasting the numbers he had put up for most of his career. He was 2-8 in 2017 with an 8.14 ERA.

While some hoped the Mets, Colon's former team, would pull the trigger and bring the 20-year MLB veteran back, the Red Wings ultimately got the 44-year-old pitcher and 2005 Cy Young Award winner.

The Red Wings are also having a promotion soon and changing the name to the Plates for a day in August, and they will wear uniforms with food on it.

The Internet had some fun with Colon, who is nicknamed "Big Sexy" for a reason, and his potential new jersey.

Bartolo Colon will report to the @RocRedWings. Now let us all pray to the baseball gods we will get to see him in a Plates uniform on 8/10 pic.twitter.com/l5SL0rM5zX — Minor League Promos (@MiLBPromos) July 8, 2017

Bartolo goes to a team that, in a month, has a garbage plate jersey promotion. https://t.co/HGAXzUAWFt — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 8, 2017

I am willing to throw down an irresponsible amount of money for a Bartolo Colon Plates jersey if they do an auction — bruton gaster 🌚 (@thirtyfivetacos) July 8, 2017

Is there a more perfect team for Bartolo Colon than the #ROC Plates? 🍔🍽 https://t.co/PTW3XQ742x — Jon Alhart (@JonAlhart) July 8, 2017

It's fitting that Bartolo Colon is going to a team whose nickname is temporarily the "plates" - as in plates of food pic.twitter.com/eNYT8Le7eL — Matt Tschida (@MattTschida) July 8, 2017

