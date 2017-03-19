Best signs, dancers and moments of Georgia Marathon

ATLANTA -- Bryan Morseman won the 11th annual Publix Georgia Marathon with a a time of 2:28:31 Sunday morning, and Lacey Krout won the women's marathon finishing in 2:53:19.

Approximately 9,000 participated in the event on Sunday that featured a half marathon and is the final event of the Ultimate Peach Challenge, which requires participants to complete the 26.2 mile course after finishing in the AJC Peachtree Road Race, PNC Atlanta 10 Miler and Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon.

More than 200 runners were eligible to finish the 55.5-mile journey that ends at Centennial Olympic Park.

#GAMarathon was trending on Twitter on Sunday as people showed off their times, spectators displayed their signs and volunteers danced at the finish line. Here were some of the best sights:

Congratulations to @Publix #GAMarathon winners @Runnerx2016 in unofficial 2:28:31 and Track Club Elite Lacey Krout in unofficial 2:53:19! pic.twitter.com/gPxA9pcw5T — Atlanta Track Club (@ATLtrackclub) March 19, 2017

