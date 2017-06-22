Big night for Hawks' new GM in his first NBA Draft

Photo: USA Today Sports

The NBA Draft is tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It's a big night for the Atlanta Hawks as their new general manager continues to shape the team following his first major move.

Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk, former assistant general manager for the Golden State Warriors, traded Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Hornets after one season with his hometown team earlier this week. In return, the Hawks received Miles Plumlee and Marco Belinelli, and the Hawks swapped their 31st draft pick for the Hornets' 41st.

Most agree this signifies the beginning of a rebuild for the Hawks who, despite 10 consecutive playoff appearances, can't contend with the emerging super teams. But how Schlenk executes his first Draft at the head of the table will reveal which direction he is steering the ship.

The Hawks have the 19th overall pick on Thursday night, and while there are plenty of capable big men that will still be available after the lottery picks, there are rumors out there that the Hawks are looking to move up and get top talent that won't be around at 19 such as a Justin Patton, Zach Collins or John Collins.

The team's playoff run has pushed the Hawks out of the lottery for a decade, and with teams like the Boston Celtics cleverly trading for lottery picks year after year while emerging as a contender have made it tough for the Hawks to continue their current strategy. It's either time to start trading or start tanking.

The Hawks will be looking to move into the lottery around selections 10-14, per @DraftExpress — Soaring Down South (@SoaringDwnSouth) June 22, 2017

Plumlee and Belinelli are likely pieces that Schlenk believes he can use to move up. But if the Hawks settle for pick 19, some of the common names getting thrown around are Jarrett Allen, OG Anunoby, Harry Giles, T.J. Leaf and several more. Still capable big men, but how quickly they can contribute or if their risks are higher than their rewards will be the big question.

The Hawks have two picks in the second round as of now, 41 and 60. Schlenk has said multiple times that his strategy is taking the best available. But with no proven center now on the roster, Paul Millsap likely on the way out as well as Tim Hardaway Jr., it's hard to believe the Hawks won't try and stock up on big men.

Washington's Markelle Fultz is the all-but-certain first pick and will go to the Philadelphia 76ers. Lonzo Ball will likely go to the Los Angeles Lakers, and Jayson Tatum to the Boston Celtics. But after that, it's hard to know who will land where, and anything could happen.

Here's who the Hawks worked out leading up to the draft:

June 13

Troy Caupain (Cincinnati)

Ilimane Diop (Baskonia)

T.J. Leaf (UCLA)

Landen Lucas (Kansas)

Tyler Lydon (Syracuse)

Anžejs Pasečņiks (Gran Canaria)

Jeremy Senglin (Weber State)

June 14

Jabari Bird (California)

Milton Doyle (Loyola-Chicago)

Przemek Karnowski (Gonzaga)

Tim Kempton (Lehigh)

Reggie Upshaw (Middle Tennessee State)

Derrick White (Colorado)

June 15

Jawun Evans (Oklahoma State)

Ognjen Jaramaz (Mega Leks)

Marc Loving (Ohio State)

Steve Vasturia (Notre Dame)

Mathias Lessort (JSF Nanterre)

Kennedy Meeks (North Carolina)

June 16

Matt Jones (Duke)

Josh Hart (Villanova)

Peter Jok (Iowa)

Jaron Blossomgame (Clemson)

Amile Jefferson (Duke)

Caleb Swanigan (Purdue)

