Bradley Chubb suffers gruesome injury, but returns to the game

Sep 30, 2017; Raleigh, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Bradley Chubb (9) gestures to fans during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 33-25. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rob Kinnan, Rob Kinnan)

Bradley Chubb is quickly becoming one of the best defenders in college football.

But the N.C. State defensive end suffered a gruesome finger injury during the Wolfpack's game against Pitt on Saturday. After the play, Chubb was rolling around on the ground with his left hand visible, and his pinky was bent to the side.

It looked awful, but in the end it wasn't as big of a deal.

It was apparently just dislocated, and the medical staff was able to get Chubb's pinky back in place. His hand was tapped up, and he returned to the game.

Chubb has 6.5 sacks for N.C. State this season. He is from Marietta, Georgia and went to Hillgrove High School. Chubb is the cousin of Georgia running back Nick Chubb.

Toughness must run in the Chubb family. We all remember Nick Chubb's knee injury two seasons ago against Tennessee. This year, Chubb seems to be fully recovered and is helping the Bulldogs cruise in the SEC East.

Here's Bradley Chubb's injury. Warning, it's not a pretty sight.

Bradley Chubb's gruesome finger injury--hopefully just a dislocation; expected to come back in the game pic.twitter.com/ihGqZewoGQ — Pack Pride (@PackPride) October 14, 2017

© 2017 WXIA-TV