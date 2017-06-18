WXIA
Brandon Phillips pulls reporter into Gatorade bath after Braves walk-off win

Alec McQuade, WXIA 9:36 PM. EDT June 18, 2017

CUMBERLAND, Ga. -- Brandon Phillips wasn't going into this one by himself.

After getting doused with water on Saturday because of his walk-off single, Phillips did it again on Sunday. Tied at 4 in the bottom of the ninth with two on, Phillips singled to center to score Johan Camargo. Phillips' walk-off gave the Braves a 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins.

FOX Sports' Kelsey Wingert pulled Phillips away from the celebration to do her postgame interview. What she didn't know was that she would become part of the continued festivities.

As Phillips spoke with her, he could see the Gatorade bath coming. So he casually wrapped his arm around her. Suddenly, they both were drenched in water and blue Gatorade. Wingert was hit so hard with the sudden wave that her glasses dangled from her face.

But being the pro that she is, she recovered and kept the interview going. Only later did she sulk about getting caught in the bath.

"You have those days where you chalk it up as an L appearance-wise. You just throw up the ponytail," Wingert said. 

What a great sport!

