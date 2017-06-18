Brandon Phillips pulls reporter into Gatorade bath after Braves walk-off win

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 18: Brandon Phillips #4 of the Atlanta Braves is doused by Matt Kemp #27 with a water cooler, along with Braves reporter Kelsey Wingert, after kocking in the game-winning run in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at SunTrust Park on June 18, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Cunningham, 2017 Getty Images)

CUMBERLAND, Ga. -- Brandon Phillips wasn't going into this one by himself.

After getting doused with water on Saturday because of his walk-off single, Phillips did it again on Sunday. Tied at 4 in the bottom of the ninth with two on, Phillips singled to center to score Johan Camargo. Phillips' walk-off gave the Braves a 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins.

FOX Sports' Kelsey Wingert pulled Phillips away from the celebration to do her postgame interview. What she didn't know was that she would become part of the continued festivities.

As Phillips spoke with her, he could see the Gatorade bath coming. So he casually wrapped his arm around her. Suddenly, they both were drenched in water and blue Gatorade. Wingert was hit so hard with the sudden wave that her glasses dangled from her face.

“For us to do this on #FathersDay … it felt good.” — @DatDudeBP after another walk-off win. And he and @KelsWingert get a bath. pic.twitter.com/rLZAJ6LK9B — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) June 18, 2017

But being the pro that she is, she recovered and kept the interview going. Only later did she sulk about getting caught in the bath.

"You have those days where you chalk it up as an L appearance-wise. You just throw up the ponytail," Wingert said.

Mike Foltynewicz discusses his start, and @KelsWingert on her postgame bath after #Braves walk-off against Marlins. pic.twitter.com/PmIzVKo7Yw — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) June 18, 2017

What a great sport!

