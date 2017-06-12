Braves draft Vanderbilt's Kyle Wright No. 5 overall

Photo: USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves selected right-handed pitcher Kyle Wright from Vanderbilt No. 5 overall in the MLB first-year player draft on Monday night.

Wright, 21, is a big righty who features a mid-90s fastball and a great curveball. He will join other Commodores in the Braves organization such as big league shortstop Dansby Swanson. The first pitcher selected by the Braves in the first round from Vanderbilt was left-handed pitcher Mike Minor in 2009.

Some scouts and experts had Wright as high as the No. 1 overall pick in mock drafts, but he slipped to fifth. But he likely has no problem joining the team he once Tweeted that he loved.

Man I love the braves — Kyle Wright (@Kyle_Wright44) April 17, 2013

In 2016, he earned All-SEC second team honors after going 8-4 with a 3.09 ERA in 16 starts as a sophomore. He compiled a team-best 1.76 ERA in 10 league starts.

The Braves second pick on Monday night is No. 41 overall in the second round.

© 2017 WXIA-TV