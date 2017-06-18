Braves legend Dale Murphy opens new restaurant in Cobb

Dale Murphy is officially a restaurant owner.
The Braves legend opened his restaurant, Murph's, located at Cobb Galleria recently
No. 3 had a big opening week taking pictures with his first customers, and several guests tweeted out their reviews and pictures of the food.
Dang... tweet deleted! But there was plenty of beef on the Texas Heat burger at @EatAtMurphs today! Tasty burger! pic.twitter.com/zVdD5PmWIw— Scott Guy (@gasou93) June 16, 2017
Picture with @DaleMurphy3 and the best chicken cordon bleu in Georgia at @EatAtMurphs = Day made. Will save room for desert next time pic.twitter.com/ATvKt3qlLQ— Kevin Leftwich (@kvleftwich) June 16, 2017
@EatAtMurphs Great Conversationalist and Great Server of Fried Twinkies! Thank you @DaleMurphy3!@StricklandKathy pic.twitter.com/i6GjzW3DXg— Debbie Clark (@debbieclark521) June 16, 2017
(Oh, hey...just between you and me...#secretmenu upgrade your burger to 'Murph's Way'... fried egg and pepper jelly) pic.twitter.com/2E3400nq4U— Dale Murphy (@DaleMurphy3) June 13, 2017
Lunch prep...Come on by! #beeftenderloin pic.twitter.com/LphXPOcDpk— Murph's (@EatAtMurphs) June 7, 2017
Take a look at the full menu.
'Murph's is open!!! #fullmenu @DaleMurphy3 pic.twitter.com/E6njvU1ulU— Murph's (@EatAtMurphs) June 13, 2017
If not for the food, go because you never know which Braves legend may stop by.
Asked this guy for an unbiased opinion on @eatatmurphs food. All he said was...'Where's the #yicketty burger?' @RealCJ10 @DaleMurphy3 pic.twitter.com/qTEgXtGAfh— Dale Murphy (@DaleMurphy3) June 12, 2017
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs