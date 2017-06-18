WXIA
Braves legend Dale Murphy opens new restaurant in Cobb

Alec McQuade, WXIA 10:54 PM. EDT June 18, 2017

Dale Murphy is officially a restaurant owner.

The Braves legend opened his restaurant, Murph's, located at Cobb Galleria recently

No. 3 had a big opening week taking pictures with his first customers, and several guests tweeted out their reviews and pictures of the food.

Take a look at the full menu.

If not for the food, go because you never know which Braves legend may stop by.

