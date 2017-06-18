Braves legend Dale Murphy opens new restaurant in Cobb

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 11: Former Atlanta Brave Dale Murphy is honored by the Atlanta Braves prior to the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Turner Field on July 11, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2013 Getty Images)

Dale Murphy is officially a restaurant owner.

The Braves legend opened his restaurant, Murph's, located at Cobb Galleria recently

No. 3 had a big opening week taking pictures with his first customers, and several guests tweeted out their reviews and pictures of the food.

Dang... tweet deleted! But there was plenty of beef on the Texas Heat burger at @EatAtMurphs today! Tasty burger! pic.twitter.com/zVdD5PmWIw — Scott Guy (@gasou93) June 16, 2017

Picture with @DaleMurphy3 and the best chicken cordon bleu in Georgia at @EatAtMurphs = Day made. Will save room for desert next time pic.twitter.com/ATvKt3qlLQ — Kevin Leftwich (@kvleftwich) June 16, 2017

(Oh, hey...just between you and me...#secretmenu upgrade your burger to 'Murph's Way'... fried egg and pepper jelly) pic.twitter.com/2E3400nq4U — Dale Murphy (@DaleMurphy3) June 13, 2017

Take a look at the full menu.

If not for the food, go because you never know which Braves legend may stop by.

