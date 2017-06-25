Braves' organist defends himself after team's broadcaster says he should stop playing

Apr 15, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; A general view of SunTrust Park before a game between the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

ATLANTA -- Apparently Joe Simpson isn't fond of hearing the organ when the Braves are losing.

During the Atlanta Braves' 7-0 loss against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, long-time TV broadcaster and analyst for the team Joe Simpson said the team's organist, Matthew Kaminski, shouldn't play when the team is losing. It was a bad loss, but a strong home stand for the Braves who have won seven of their last 10.

Kaminski is known for his punny tunes when opposing batters step up to the plate, like London Bridge is Falling Down for Eric Thames or Ring Around the Rosie for Buster Posey.

Well, the Braves were taking a beating on Sunday, and Simpson said the organist didn't need to be playing. Social media blew up, and Kaminski noticed his mentions going up.

"Wow, my twitter feed just got flooded with tweets about Joe Simpson not wanting me to play when we're losing," Kaminski Tweeted. He then sent out a string of Tweets defending himself for playing.

"Unfortunately, I don't decide when I play and don't play. I'm asked to play songs that 'play' on players names and don't have the choice to not follow those directions. I love Joe, Chip, Don, and Jim and they have always supported what I do. I hope this doesn't change anything," he said.

Kaminski's Tweets have since been deleted.

The Sports Organist and Trade Association sent out a statement defending one of its members.

"Earlier today, a broadcaster offered critical remarks about our Atlanta organist. Though disagreements from time to time may occur, we wish to maintain positive working relationships with industry personnel, teammates, colleagues, and counterparts. Nonetheless, the response from fans was quick and decisive, passionately praising our talented and clever musician. SONATA is greatly encouraged and thankful for the tremendous outpouring of support for organist Matthew K that serves to confirm the significant entertainment value added by incorporation of live organ music in sports thanks to the tireless dedication of consummate professionals like Matthew," the statement read.

The Braves did not immediately respond to 11Alive's request for comment.

