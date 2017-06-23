Braves players design T-shirts for fans that tell personal stories of their past

Photo: Alex Glaze, 11Alive Sports

ATLANTA -- They're baseball players, and now they're fashion designers.

Sure, they're just T-shirts, but Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte and second baseman Brandon Phillips designed shirts that will go on sale for fans that tell a personal story about each of their lives.

The shirts were revealed at SunTrust Park on Friday. The players worked with Muideen Ogunmola from '47 and were involved in the design process which involved picking the colors and inspiring the sketches.

Inciarte's shirt shows his favorite two moments as a Brave. The image on the left shows the moment he crossed home plate after hitting his first homerun at SunTrust Park. The second image is the 2016 Gold Glover making a diving catch for a ball of the bat of Washington's Bryce Harper.

The colors and flag represent his come country of Venezuela. The cake on his sleeve represents a moment with his father who passed away a few years ago, as well as his love of the game of soccer.

inciarte's shirt features his two favorite moments with the #Braves and the colors of the venezuelan flag ... pic.twitter.com/GE8Q7P06Ex — Alex Glaze (@Alex_Glaze) June 23, 2017

Phillips' shirt explores the path he took to become an Atlanta Brave. It shows the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, where Phillips was a bat boy at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. It shows the crest of Redan High School and his hometown of Stone Mountain. Then, there's Phillips in his signature pose.

phillips's shirt represents his journey and features special milestones that led him to the braves ... pic.twitter.com/w0Zzhv9ThY — Alex Glaze (@Alex_Glaze) June 23, 2017

The Lion King and Coming to America are Phillips' favorite movies. The Lion and the rock represent the Lion King, and the flag of Zamunda, necklace and crown signify Coming to America.

The shirts cost $45, and are on sale at Braves Clubhouse stores. A portion on the proceeds will go to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

