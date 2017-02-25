Braves sign former UGA football player Sanders Commings

Nov 22, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Sanders Commings (26) looks on from the sidelines during the first half of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Kansas City won 33-3. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Orlando Jorge Ramirez, Orlando Jorge Ramirez)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- The Atlanta Braves signed former Georgia Bulldogs defensive back and Kansas City Chief Sanders Commings to a minor league deal.

Commings is from Augusta, Georgia and went to Westlake High School in his hometown.

He was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2008 in the 37th round, but he decided to play college football with the Georgia Bulldogs. He was drafted by the Chiefs in the 2013 NFL Draft. He suffered multiple injuries that cause him to retire from the league.

Now he'll try to pick up his baseball career where he left off.

Truly Blessed to be a part of the @Braves organization!! Grateful for this opportunity! God is Great! #Braves — SANDMAN26 (@SandersCommings) February 24, 2017

"We feel this is a tremendous athlete and an even better person," Braves General Manager John Coppolella said. "Our mantra has always been to leave no stone unturned. What's the downside here?"

On Saturday, the Braves claimed utility man Christian Walker off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. He will report to major league camp.

