Brian Snitker to return as Atlanta Braves manager next year

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

SMYRNA, GA. - Brian Snitker will return in 2018 to manage the Atlanta Braves, according to confirmed sources.

Snitker, who has been with the Braves organization in various capacities for 41 seasons, was working on a one-year contract for the 2017 season, which ended this past weekend with a 72-90 record, the team's fourth straight losing season and third consecutive 90-loss season.

This was Snitker's first big-league managerial position.

On Monday, the Braves announced that General Manager John Coppolella had resigned immediately because of an alleged breach of MLB rules.

The organization has begun searching for Coppolella's replacement immediately, with John Hart, president of baseball operations, performing the GM duties until a replacement is found.

Snitker's future was widely seen as uncertain before Coppolella's surprising resignation.

© 2017 WXIA-TV