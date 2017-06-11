Brothers on Swarm become local heroes by bringing championship to Atlanta

Photo by Josh Schaefer/GetMyPhoto.ca (Photo: Josh Schaefer, Get My Photo 2017)

SASKATCHEWAN -- The Thompson brothers are to thank for Atlanta finally getting another professional championship.

The Georgia Swarm swept Saskatchewan by winning game two of the Champion's Cup 15-14 in overtime to win the team's first lacrosse championship.

Miles Thompson received a pass from younger brother Lyle Thompson who escaped the defense to shoot past goaltender Aaron Bold and score the winning goal in sudden death.

Teammates threw their sticks in the air as the team mobbed the Thompson brothers to celebrate, much to the displeasure of the Saskatchewan crowd at SaskTel Centre on Saturday.

“It was pretty exciting,” Swarm head coach Ed Comeau said to the team's official site after hoisting the Cup. "We knew they weren’t going to go away, and we knew how hard they play and how well they prepared. At this level, when the stakes are this high, there’s no quit in anyone right until the very end."

Trailing late in the game, Joel White passed to Lyle, and his shot was off the mark. White got the rebound and put the ball in the back of the net to tie the game at 14 with three seconds left to force overtime.

“We actually practiced that this morning,” Comeau said. “We had a plan for it. Now obviously our plan didn’t involve them missing a pass, but we had a plan to get the ball in the air and get it out of the guy’s stick.”

Lyle finished with seven points, three goals and four assists. He was named the MVP of the Champion's Cup Series. Mike Poulin made 48 saves on 62 shots in front of the net.

The Swarm won the cup in just their second season playing in Atlanta. They moved from Minnesota in 2015 and were founded in 2004.

They finish the season 13-5, and took the Cup away from Saskatchewan who were the two-time defending champions.

“Organizations win,” Swarm Co-Owner and President Andy Arlotta said to the team's website. “This has been a long time in the making, and we stuck to our plan. We’ve gone through a lot of difficult times to get here. It’s nice to see these guys that have been with us continue to have faith in what we were doing. It’s a dream come true. I’m so happy for my dad and the organization.”

The Swarm bring Atlanta its first professional championship since the Atlanta Braves won the World Series in 1995.

for the 1st time since i was like 4-5 months old ATLANTA HAS WON A CHAMPIONSHIP — Swarm Bomber (@B17Fortres) June 11, 2017

The City of Atlanta now has a Championship. Congratulations and a big thank you to @GeorgiaSwarmLAX for winning the @NLL Cup. — Thomas Channell (@TChannell_4L) June 11, 2017

