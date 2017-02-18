Cardinals' Dexter Fowler – whose wife is from Iran – weighs in on Trump's travel ban

Nov 2, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler (24) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, Tommy Gilligan)

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler said President Trump ’s travel ban will dissuade him and his wife from visiting her family in Iran.

Fowler, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Cardinals in December, told ESPN that he and his wife Darya want to take their daughter, Naya, to see family in Iran. But that is one of the seven Muslim-majority countries President Trump restricted travel to and from in an executive order that was eventually blocked by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals .

Trump has since vowed to roll out a new executive order tailored to the federal court decision.

“It’s huge. Especially anytime you’re not able to see family, it’s unfortunate,” Fowler told ESPN.

Fowler also said his sister-in-law recently delayed her return from a business trip to Qatar because she did not want to be detained.

Fowler spent 2016 with the Chicago Cubs , playing a key role in their World Series championship. He is a graduate from Milton High School in Fulton County, Georgia.

