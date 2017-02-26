Chase Elliott is the latest to fall victim to the Atlanta sports curse

Feb 22, 2017; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott speaks to the media during Daytona 500 media day at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mike Dinovo, Mike Dinovo)

Even Atlanta NASCAR fans are joining the heartbreak.

Chase Elliott, a native of Dawsonville, Ga. which is about an hour north of Atlanta, looked like the clear winner of the Daytona 500 on Sunday. He had started the day on the pole position, and he even overcame two wrecks and was in the lead with three laps left in the Great American Race.

Then, he ran out of gas.

Elliott, who led 23 of the last 26 laps of the race, suddenly fell back, losing speed after reaching nearly 200 mph.

Fans in Atlanta were absolutely stunned.

You can talk about when he went to the pits or strategy, but all of us in Atlanta know what happened:

It's the curse.

We don't know when it started. We don't even know how it started. But any Atlanta sports fan or figure knows a curse is real, and Elliott is the latest to fall victim to it.

Not convinced? What about the parallels between Elliott's final laps at Daytona and the Atlanta Falcons' collapse at Super Bowl LI?

The New England Patriots never led in the Super Bowl until James White stretched the ball into the end zone in overtime to claim the victory.

The same thing happened for Kurt Busch at Daytona International Speedway. After Elliott had begun to fall behind, Busch made a last-lap pass to take his first lead of the day and win the race. It's the first time in Daytona 500 history that the winner only led the last lap.

This is a cruel curse.

