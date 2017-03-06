ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 28: Chipper Jones #10 of the Atlanta Braves waves to fans during his number retirement ceremony before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Turner Field on June 28, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images) (Photo: Daniel Shirey, 2013 Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are pulling out all the stops to sell tickets at SunTrust Park.

In a humorous video posted on the Braves' social media accounts, former third baseman Chipper Jones has been hired as a ticket salesperson with the team.

Jones is taking his new job seriously. He's still using his old walk up song, Crazy Train by Ozzy Osbourne, to get him ready to answer the phones.

The video is a clever way for the Braves to let everyone know that their single-game tickets go on sale March 10.

See Jones in action in the Braves' front office:

