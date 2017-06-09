Coach Steve Kerr jokes past champions 'would all kill' Warriors

Jun 7, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks to shoot as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) defends and forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

CLEVELAND – The 1996 Chicago Bulls vs. the Golden State Warriors. The 2004 Detroit Pistons, the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers and Julius Erving’s 1983 Philadelphia 76ers.

At various times, players from all those teams have said they could beat the Warriors, who are one game away from becoming the first team ever to go 16-0 in the playoffs.

And Steve Kerr, speaking to the media ahead of Friday’s Game 4, is tired of it.

“They’re all right,” Kerr deadpanned. “They would all kill us. The game gets worse as time goes on. Players are less talented than they used to be. The guys in the 50s would have destroyed everybody. It’s weird how human evolution goes in reverse in sports. Players get weaker, smaller, less skilled. I can’t explain it.”

Credit Kerr for disarming dozens of former players in one fell swoop. Whether those teams could've beaten these Warriors is immaterial and a moot point. The Warriors are a historically great team – whether they end the Cleveland Cavaliers’ season on Friday or the series carries on. The Warriors' 15-game postseason winning streak is an NBA record. Dating back to the regular season, the Warriors are 30-1 in their last 31 games overall. And they're also the only team in NBA history to score at least 100 points in their first 15 playoff games.

So where does that put them among the greatest of all-time?

“I think it’s all subjective,” forward Draymond Green said. “It’s someone’s opinion. I just want to win sixteen games.”

Another perfectly reasonable response.

Best images from the NBA Finals

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Michael Singer on Twitter @msinger.

© 2017 WXIA-TV