College basketball player from metro Atlanta killed in crash on Ga. 400

DAHLONEGA, Ga. -- A University of North Georgia basketball player from the metro Atlanta area was killed in a crash on Georgia 400, according to the school.

Ross Morkem, 19, passed away after the accident in Dawson County early Monday, the school said on its website.

"Our Nighthawk family suffered a tremendous loss on Monday," UNG head men's basketball coach Chris Faulkner said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Morkem family, friends and his teammates. He represented North Georgia in a first-class manner and was an excellent teammate during his time at UNG. Everyone that came in contact with Ross loved him."

According to the team's website, Morkem was a 2015 graduate of Lambert High School in Suwanee. He was a 2016-2017 Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll Presidential Scholar. He played in 29 games last season and average 8.1 points per game.

The family will hold a public reception on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Three Chimneys Farm Clubhouse in Cumming.

The family has asked that donations be made to the Ross Morkem Scholarship Fund.

