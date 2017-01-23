College football championship committee releasing marketing plan

Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers (L) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins #42 (C) react after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship. Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images (Photo: Streeter Lecka, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga -- Organizers of Atlanta's committee to host the next college football championship game are releasing details of its marketing campaign on Tuesday.

The Atlanta Football Host Committee will be releasing details of the campaign during a press conference.

City political and business leaders are now preparing for the 2018 game, which will be held in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The game will be held on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

“College football is a way of life in the South, and especially in Atlanta,” said Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, after Clemson defeated Alabama in a thrilling game held in Tampa. “Atlanta has nationally-renowned attractions, is home to the busiest passenger airport in the world, offers premier shopping experiences and is famous for its southern cuisine and hospitality.”

“We look forward to continuing Tampa’s momentum and carrying it forward to Atlanta,” said Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council and the Atlanta Football Host Committee. “Downtown Atlanta is built to host events like this. Plus, Atlanta has a passion every day for college football.”

“We feel we are setting the bar when it comes to stadiums, not just in design, but in the way fans will experience the game and venue,” said Rich McKay, President and CEO, Atlanta Falcons.

In December 2016, Atlanta hosted Alabama and Washington in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl for the semifinal playoff game at the Georgia Dome.

