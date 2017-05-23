WXIA
Could fans leading the national anthem at ATLUTD matches become official tradition?

Miguel Almir�n's hat trick against Houston helped Atlanta United win its first home match since March 18th.

Alec McQuade, WXIA 4:17 PM. EDT May 23, 2017

ATLANTA -- Atlanta United FC may have found their newest tradition.

Before last Saturday's home match against Houston Dynamo at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Chinua Hawk began singing the national anthem when he realized the microphone wasn't working. 

Hawk stopped, but the fans had already begun singing. There was no stopping them. They sang the entire national anthem with no help. They belted with passion and unity, and it was inspiring. The moment went viral.

Fans took to social media and said the fans singing the anthem should become the norm. Forget the performers and leave the singing up to them.

A spokesperson for Atlanta United told 11Alive that they thought the fans' singing of the anthem was "a special in-stadium experience."

As for if they would consider it to become a tradition:

"If it organically becomes a tradition that our fans embrace over the season we’d be excited to see that happen," the spokesperson said.

Fans, the ball is in your court.

Atlanta Untied will still schedule national anthem guests. Hawk has been invited to sing the anthem again in the future.

But if the fans are able to keep this up, who knows, it could become their gig in the future.

