CUMBERLAND, Ga. -- Not like Kyle Wright needed any additional endorsements from anyone in the Atlanta Braves organization, but this one likely means a lot.

Dansby Swanson said he was "stoked" about Wright, the Braves No. 5 overall draft pick on Wednesday, joining the organization. The two played together at Vanderbilt University before both being first-round picks.

"Even when I heard we had a chance to even get him, I was super happy. He’s a phenomenal kid," Swanson said after Wright was formally introduced. "He’s a winner. Just somebody you want to build around and have a part of this team and organization."

Wright and the Braves agreed to a deal on Friday, and multiple reports stated Wright received a record $7 million signing bonus. Wright was predicted by many to be the first pick of the MLB Draft, so the Braves paid him like he was.

"With us picking five, we have a lot of depth in our system. To add this type of impact player we felt was worth that price," Braves General Manager John Coppolella said.

Wright said when Swanson learned he would be at SunTrust Park on Friday, he found him and gave him a big hug.

"He's always been a great teammate," Wright said. "He acts like an older brother to me."

Swanson said he's seen the right-handed pitcher develop his skills since he left in 2015 and noticed he's stronger.

"He’s always been a mature kid. He’s always been really good at what he does," Swanson said. "He’s just a better version of himself and I think he’d tell you that, too."

Swanson was at Vanderbilt from 2013-15 before getting drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks first overall in 2015. Wright's freshman season was in 2015.

Wright, 21, was named to the first-team All-SEC and second team All-American by Baseball America this year. This season, he was 5-6 with a 3.40 ERA in 16 starts. He struck out 121 and walked 31 batters. In 61 career games, he was 19-11 with a 2.78 ERA.

"It’s a special place to be. I think it’s shown in the numbers and statistics just with the development and draft picks and first rounders," Swanson said.

