Dawgs get revenge against the Vols, 1st shutout in Knoxville since 1923

Sep 30, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in front of Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Micah Abernathy (22) during the first half at Neyland Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Georgia fans felt the heartbreak last season when Josh Dobbs successfully completed a Hail Mary on the final play of the game to lead the Volunteers to victory at Sanford Stadium.

The tables were turned this year.

After a shaky start, true freshman Jake Fromm threw for one touchdown and rushed for two more in Georgia's 41-0 blowout win over the Vols at Neyland Stadium.

It's the first time Georgia has shutout the Vols since 1981, and the first time the Bulldogs did it in Knoxville since 1923. That's the same year Walt Disney was formed, Yankee Stadium opened its doors and Warren G. Harding was president.

It's been a minute.

Against Mississippi State, Georgia executed a flea flicker to score on the first play of the game. This week, the defense made the big play early. Tyrique McGhee picked off Quinten Dormady. It would only be the start of a dismal game for the junior quarterback.

Not a bad way for @TyriqueMcghee to get things going for #UGA. INT on Pass #1 pic.twitter.com/E0YJlEFkTD — Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) September 30, 2017

But Georgia's receivers dropped balls early, and Fromm was sacked hard a few times. The early interception led to a field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship. Fromm started to settle-in by the third series, and Javon Wims jumped up and caught his second touchdown of the season.

Fromm threw his second interception of his collegiate career in the second quarter on a poor throw to Riley Ridley, but he started to find his footing afterwards. He scrambled for a touchdown to make it 17-0. Then just three minutes later, rushed for another touchdown from 4 yards out.

Fromm had seven completions on 15 attempts for 84 yards. Jacob Eason played at quarterback in the fourth quarter. He suffered a left knee sprain just eight plays into the season opener against Appalachian State.

The running game continued the scoring in the second half. Nick Chubb rushed for 109 yards, and Sony Michel scored a 21-yard touchdown. Brian Herrien had a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The defense stopped the Vols in everyway possible. J.R. Reed had a remarkable interception after Deandre Baker tipped the pass. John Kelly had a 44-yard run, but fumbled it at the end of the run and it was recovered by Reed.

Georgia is 5-0 for the first time since 2012. That season, Georgia went to the SEC Championship but couldn't finish a game-winning drive against Alabama to lose a possible national championship berth.

Tennessee lost for the second time in three games.

Junior defensive lineman Trent Thompson suffered a knee injury and did not return. Linebacker Reggie Carter also left the game with an injury.

