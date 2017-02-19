Dawsonville's Chase Elliott wins pole for Daytona 500

Feb 18, 2017; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (24) crew push his car to inspection during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John David Mercer, John David Mercer)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- For a second consecutive Daytona 500, Chase Elliott will start at the pole position.

Elliott, a native of Dawsonville, Ga. and son of former NASCAR driver Bill Elliott, had the fastest lap of 46.663 seconds reaching 192.872 mph after two rounds of qualifying to earn the pole position for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season opener.

Teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. (192.864) will start next to Elliott on the Front Row next Sunday at Daytona International Speedway. Earnhardt Jr. returns this season after missing the second half of last year while battling the effects of a concussion suffered during a crash at Michigan International Speedway.

"I didn't think my lap was that good," Elliott told the FOX broadcast crew after his first round lap. "It surprised me. I didn't expect to go fast, so that's a good thing."

He is the first driver to win back-to-back poles at the Daytona 500 since Ken Schrader won three consecutive from 1988-90.

His father also won three consecutive poles at the speedway from 1985-87, and he was the first to set the record. Bill Elliott also holds the fastest qualifying speed at Daytona at 212.809 mph.

Elliott, 21, won the pole last year in his rookie season. He was the youngest ever to win pole for the Great American Race and the third rookie to do so.

The driver of the No. 24 Chevorlet SS for Hendrick Motorsports finished in 37th last year after spinning out and crashing on lap 18.

It's the third consecutive pole win for the No. 24 team at Daytona.

The last pole winner to win the Daytona 500 was Dale Jarrett in 2000.

