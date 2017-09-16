Deshaun Watson doesn't care he's still getting trolled about not winning Heisman

He's in the NFL. He's a starting quarterback for the Houston Texans. But college football fans still like to crack jokes about former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson not winning the Heisman Trophy last season.
Of course there was a spike in trolling towards Watson on Saturday before Clemson's game against Louisville.
The Cardinals are led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, last year's Heisman Trophy winner.
ESPN's College Game Day did their weekly show at Louisville on Saturday. There are always great signs, but one of them trolled Watson by drawing inspiration from Charlie Brown.
That's a shame pic.twitter.com/ZihwcWgyQ6— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 16, 2017
Watson saw it, and he though it was funny, as well. But he subtly took a shot back with a picture of him and Clemson's national championship trophy.
September 16, 2017
Oh well, who really cares at this point, right? You can keep debating amongst yourselves. But all this did was get us excited that this will be airing soon:
