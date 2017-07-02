Ender Inciarte named MLB All-Star for the first time

Jul 2, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte (11) fields a fly ball during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Neville E. Guard, Neville E. Guard)

ATLANTA -- The MLB All-Star Game rosters are out, and one Atlanta Braves player has earned a trip to Miami for the Midsummer Classic.

Outfielder Ender Inciarte was named to the National League roster, revealed on Sunday, and is an All-Star for the first time in his four-year major league career.

In his second season with the Braves, he is hitting .303 with six home runs and 31 RBIs. His speed in the outfield has also helped him produce countless defensive plays out in center field.

Inciarte, 26, is the only Braves player to be an All-Star this season, despite Matt Kemp, Brandon Phillips and Freddie Freeman being close in the fan vote.

The All-Star game is July 11 at Marlins Park.

Here are the starters and reserves for both the National and American League:

National League Starters

First Baseman: WAS Ryan Zimmerman

Second Baseman: WAS Daniel Murphy

Shortstop: CIN Zack Cozart

Third Baseman: COL Nolan Arenado

Catcher: SF Buster Posey

Outfielders: WAS Bryce Harper, COL Charlie Blackmon, MIA Marcell Ozuna

American League Starters

First Baseman: TOR Justin Smoak

Second Baseman: HOU Jose Altuve

Shortstop: HOU Carlos Correa

Third Baseman: CLE Jose Ramirez

Catcher: KC Salvador Perez

Outfielders: NYY Aaron Judge, LAA Mike Trout, HOU George Springer

DH: TB Corey Dickerson

National League Pitchers and Reserves

Pitchers: LAD Clayton Kershaw, WAS Max Scherzer, STL Carlos Martinez, ARI Robbie Ray, COL Greg Holland, LAD Kenley Jansen, ARI Zack Greinke, WAS Stephen Strasburg, CHC Wade Davis, SD Brad Hand, MIL Corey Knebel, PHI Pat Neshek

First Basemen: CIN Joey Votto, ARI Paul Goldschmidt

Second Basemen: PIT Josh Harrison, COL DJ LeMahieu

Shortstop: LAD Corey Seager

Third Basemen: ARI Jake Lamb

Catcher: STL Yadier Molina

Outfielders: NYM Michael Conforto, LAD Cody Bellinger, MIA Giancarlo Stanton, ATL Ender Inciarte

Final Five (one picked by fan vote): MIA 1B Justin Bour, CHC 3B Kris Bryant, WAS 3B Anthony Rendon, COL 1B Mark Reynolds, LAD 3B Justin Turner

American League Pitchers and Reserves

Pitchers: BOS Chris Sale, MIN Ervin Santana, CLE Corey Kluber, KC Jason Vargas, CLE Andrew Miller, BOS Craig Kimbrel, HOU Dallas Keuchel, NYY Luis Severino, TEX Yu Darvish, DET Michael Fulmer, HOU Lance McCullers Jr., NYY Dellin Betances

First Baseman: OAK Yonder Alonso

Second Basemen: BAL Jonathan Schoop, NYY Starlin Castro

Shortstop: CLE Franciso Lindor

Third Baseman: MIN Miguel Sano

Catcher: NYY Gary Sanchez

Outfielders: BOS Mookie Betts, CLE Michael Brantley, CHI Avisail Garcia

DH: SEA Nelson Cruz

Final Five (one picked by fan vote): TEX SS Elvis Andrus, BOS SS Xander Bogaerts, NYY SS Didi Gregorius, KC 3B Mike Moustakas, TB 1B Logan Morrison

