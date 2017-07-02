Ender Inciarte named MLB All-Star for the first time

ATLANTA -- The MLB All-Star Game rosters are out, and one Atlanta Braves player has earned a trip to Miami for the Midsummer Classic.
Outfielder Ender Inciarte was named to the National League roster, revealed on Sunday, and is an All-Star for the first time in his four-year major league career.
In his second season with the Braves, he is hitting .303 with six home runs and 31 RBIs. His speed in the outfield has also helped him produce countless defensive plays out in center field.
Inciarte, 26, is the only Braves player to be an All-Star this season, despite Matt Kemp, Brandon Phillips and Freddie Freeman being close in the fan vote.
The All-Star game is July 11 at Marlins Park.
Here are the starters and reserves for both the National and American League:
National League Starters
First Baseman: WAS Ryan Zimmerman
Second Baseman: WAS Daniel Murphy
Shortstop: CIN Zack Cozart
Third Baseman: COL Nolan Arenado
Catcher: SF Buster Posey
Outfielders: WAS Bryce Harper, COL Charlie Blackmon, MIA Marcell Ozuna
American League Starters
First Baseman: TOR Justin Smoak
Second Baseman: HOU Jose Altuve
Shortstop: HOU Carlos Correa
Third Baseman: CLE Jose Ramirez
Catcher: KC Salvador Perez
Outfielders: NYY Aaron Judge, LAA Mike Trout, HOU George Springer
DH: TB Corey Dickerson
National League Pitchers and Reserves
Pitchers: LAD Clayton Kershaw, WAS Max Scherzer, STL Carlos Martinez, ARI Robbie Ray, COL Greg Holland, LAD Kenley Jansen, ARI Zack Greinke, WAS Stephen Strasburg, CHC Wade Davis, SD Brad Hand, MIL Corey Knebel, PHI Pat Neshek
First Basemen: CIN Joey Votto, ARI Paul Goldschmidt
Second Basemen: PIT Josh Harrison, COL DJ LeMahieu
Shortstop: LAD Corey Seager
Third Basemen: ARI Jake Lamb
Catcher: STL Yadier Molina
Outfielders: NYM Michael Conforto, LAD Cody Bellinger, MIA Giancarlo Stanton, ATL Ender Inciarte
Final Five (one picked by fan vote): MIA 1B Justin Bour, CHC 3B Kris Bryant, WAS 3B Anthony Rendon, COL 1B Mark Reynolds, LAD 3B Justin Turner
American League Pitchers and Reserves
Pitchers: BOS Chris Sale, MIN Ervin Santana, CLE Corey Kluber, KC Jason Vargas, CLE Andrew Miller, BOS Craig Kimbrel, HOU Dallas Keuchel, NYY Luis Severino, TEX Yu Darvish, DET Michael Fulmer, HOU Lance McCullers Jr., NYY Dellin Betances
First Baseman: OAK Yonder Alonso
Second Basemen: BAL Jonathan Schoop, NYY Starlin Castro
Shortstop: CLE Franciso Lindor
Third Baseman: MIN Miguel Sano
Catcher: NYY Gary Sanchez
Outfielders: BOS Mookie Betts, CLE Michael Brantley, CHI Avisail Garcia
DH: SEA Nelson Cruz
Final Five (one picked by fan vote): TEX SS Elvis Andrus, BOS SS Xander Bogaerts, NYY SS Didi Gregorius, KC 3B Mike Moustakas, TB 1B Logan Morrison
PHOTOS | All-Star Ender Inciarte
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs