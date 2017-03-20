Evander Holyfield to box Nigerian governor in front of Nobel Peace Prize winner

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - OCTOBER 13: Evander Holyfield attends the Golden Podium award ceremony of the 26th edition of Sportel Monaco at Grimaldi Forum on October 13, 2015 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Sportel Monaco) (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain, 2015 Getty Images)

It sounds like a weird joke, but this is actually "The Real Deal."

Evander Holyfield, who was an undisputed cruiserweight and heavywight champion, will box former Nigerian senator and governor Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu at a charity event known as Rhumbles in Lagos. Nobel Peace Prize in Literature winner Prof. Wole Soyinka will be the referee for the match.

The match will take place May 25, 2017 at Lagos, Nigeria.

Rhumbles in Lagos will bring attention to health related issues in Africa like Autism in children, breast cancer, mental illness, HIV/AIDS, river blindness, and Africans living with Disabilities.

With the participation of Holyfield, the event will donate over $2 million of medical and relief materials to the Lagos State Government. Other proceeds from the event will go to not-for-profits there.

This isn't the first time we've seen Holyfield, 54, get back in the ring to take on a political figure.

He fought former Presidential candidate and Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney in 2015. What did we learn from that? These type of fights are a lot of fun.

